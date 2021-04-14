Kristin SmartPrince PhilipRHOBHKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Shares Footage From Her Wedding Dress Shopping Trip

As Brittany Matthews prepares for her nuptials to Patrick Mahomes after welcoming baby Sterling, she posted videos on April 13 while shopping for the perfect wedding gown. See the images here.

Brittany Matthews is tackling a key missing component ahead of her upcoming nuptials with her fiancé, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes

The 25-year-old fitness influencer posted videos to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 13 that document her trip aboard a private jet to Los Angeles with pals to shop for her wedding gown. This has already been an exciting year for Brittany, as she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback welcomed baby daughter Sterling in February

"Time to try on wedding dresses!!!! Eeeeeekkkkk," she captioned footage of herself hopping out of the plane. 

She later posted a video of herself and a handful of friends, including Patrick's younger brother Jackson, while they were in the wedding dress store. "Soon to be wifey," she wrote. 

In addition, Brittany reposted her friend's video of a rack of wedding gowns they were checking out. "Wedding dress shopping for queen B," the individual captioned it, along with a clinking-glasses emoji.

Ultimately, Brittany didn't make it clear whether she had yet found the perfect dress. Other posts to her Stories showed her enjoying a cupcake at the store and later unwinding over an indulgent dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Catch LA. 

Brittany and Patrick, also 25, have not publicly shared details about their upcoming wedding, but she did announce on March 1 that they've picked a date and location, and that the ceremony is set for 2022. 

Meanwhile, the happily engaged couple has been relishing the chance to bond with little Sterling. The proud mom posted video on April 11 that showed the three family members and their two dogs all squeezed onto the same couch. 

Check out the screenshots, above and below, from Brittany's dress-shopping adventure.

