Good Morning America Teases Colton Underwood's "Deeply Personal" Revelation to Robin Roberts

Colton Underwood is about to be seen in what appears to be an emotional TV interview.
Good Morning America's Twitter account shared a video clip on Tuesday, April 13 showing the former star of The Bachelor sitting down with Robin Roberts. The full segment airs April 14 on the ABC morning show.
In the preview footage, the journalist asked the 29-year-old reality TV personality, "There's something that you want people to know, so can you tell us what is on your heart that you want to share?"
Colton took a deep breath and replied, "Yeah." He continued, "It's been a journey, for sure."
The tweet included the message, "WEDNESDAY MORNING: Former Bachelor Colton Underwood in an exclusive, new and deeply personal interview with Robin Roberts."
There are no further details on the specifics of the interview, and Colton has not directly referenced it on his personal social media accounts. Although he currently does not have any posts up on Instagram, he shared a video to his Instagram Story earlier on April 13 that spotlighted certain lyrics from the Tones and I song "Fly Away."
"I had a dream that someday / I would just fly, fly away / And I always knew I couldn't stay / So I had a dream that I'd just fly away," the lyrics read.
Colton, a former member of the NFL's San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders, first made headlines through his high-profile relationship with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman that ended in 2017.
He landed in fourth place on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette that aired in 2018, and after a stint that summer on Bachelor in Paradise, he was officially named the lead of The Bachelor in September 2018.
His season, which was advertised with marketing that touted Colton's virgin status, is perhaps best remembered for him jumping a fence in his pursuit of Cassie Randolph's affection. Colton later cut his season short to pursue a relationship with Cassie after she voluntarily left the show.
The pair never got engaged and ended their two-year relationship in May 2020. In September, she filed a restraining order against him, and in court documents obtained by E! News, she accused Colton of "stalking" and "harassing" her between June and August 2020.
Cassie dropped the restraining order in November, and Colton told E! News in a statement at that time, "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith."
In his book The First Time, originally published in March 2020, Colton described internal struggles he had faced while growing up, including questioning his sexuality.
"I didn't know who I was," he wrote. "And I come from an athletic family, so it was always, 'Move on, you're good.' So that threw me off. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I'm not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it."
He went on to write that he "battled the gay" rumors as an adult, adding, "They'd say, 'He's gay, he's hiding it.' No. But I've been there, done that now."
Good Morning America airs at 7 a.m. on ABC.