Morgan Stewart Reveals She's "11 Months Without Botox" in Latest Motherhood Update

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan Stewart's Baby Row Update

Baby Row is almost two months old.

On Tuesday, April 13, Morgan Stewart took to Instagram to commemorate her first couple months of motherhood. The post, which featured Morgan holding her infant daughter, was taken while the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host enjoyed a family getaway at the Amangiri resort in Utah.

And, in typical Morgan fashion, the E! personality's update was both heartwarming and hilarious. She wrote, "2 months with my babe and 11 months without Botox."

We aren't the only ones noticing Morgan's epic update as her famous friends have since responded in the comments section. Khloe Kardashian shared, "The chicest mom that ever lived."

Former Vanderpump Rules star and fellow new mom Stassi Schroeder simply remarked, "Gorge."

As E! News readers well know, the former #RichKids of Beverly Hills alum welcomed her first child with husband Jordan McGraw on February 16. "Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party," Morgan revealed on her Instagram following the birth. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."