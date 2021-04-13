Are Jana Kramer and More Country Music Wives Filming a Reality TV Show? Here's What We Know

Is there a new reality TV show on the horizon? All signs point to yes.
Jana Kramer recently made fans go wild after she teased an exciting new project on Instagram. She cheekily captioned her post, "About today....any guesses?!"
In her photos, she appeared to be recording something with her 2-year-old son Jace Joseph Caussin, who she shares with husband Mike Caussin. And while the One Tree Hill alum is used to being in front of the cameras, her post gave off a different vibe.
"Reality show with you and the family," an Instagram follower guessed in the comments section, with another adding, "Please tell me you're getting a reality show?! I would definitely watch."
While the Whine Down podcast host kept her lips sealed, the timing of her post couldn't have been more interesting.
Per multiple news outlets, Kasi Wicks, who is married to country music star Chuck Wicks and is Jason Aldean's sister, hinted that she was "filming something" in a now-expired Instagram Story.
Additionally, Dee Jay Silver's wife, Jenna Perdue, shared the same caption as Kasi on Instagram Stories. She also reportedly wrote, "Let the adventures begin."
Other country music wives rumored to be part of the possible reality TV series include Jason's wife Brittany Aldean and Sabina Rich, the wife of Tyler Rich.
So far, Brittany is the only one to set the record straight about the speculation surrounding her involvement in a new show. At this time, however, most of the other women have yet to publicly comment on the rumors.
"I've heard a lot of things about myself over all these years," Brittany began her video on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 13. "One being that I'm a conspiracy theorist. Another being that me and Jason have marital issues. And now, apparently, I'm on a Real Housewives of Nashville. Apparently, it's new. Apparently, [there is] filming going on that I'm not aware of."
Jason interjected, saying, "Real Housewives of Nashville? Since when? Fake news."
Brittany agreed with her husband and captioned her Instagram Story, "Fake news strikes again...It would be entertaining thooo."
Although Brittany made it clear she won't be documenting her personal life for a show, a source exclusively tells E! News there is one in the works.
"This project just started filming and it's far too early to say what the final concept will look like," an insider close to the cast shares, adding, "Jana, Sabina and some of the other ladies have been asked to explore reality TV for a while now and are just testing the waters."
Just two months ago, Tyler told E! News that he and Sabrina were open to the idea of being on a show.
When asked if that was a possibility for their future, the singer responded, "That is a question we get all week, every week. It's something we talk about a lot. It's not something we're actively pursuing, but definitely something in the back of our minds. If an opportunity popped up, we'd for sure consider a fun and interesting way to grow our careers."