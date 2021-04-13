Bridgerton Renewed Through Season 4: Everything We Know About Its Future

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Jonathan Bailey Teases Season 2 Hopes

Bridgerton is here to stay, even if some of its stars are not.

Netflix renewed the romance hit for a second season back in January, and now, before production has even fully begun, the streamer has ordered another two seasons. Assuming the show continues to follow Julia Quinn's series of romance novels, that means we'll see Anthony, Benedict and Colin—if not more of the Bridgerton siblings—all married off in the next few years.

We've already heard a bit about what's in store for Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the two sisters who are about to turn his life upside down, but what of Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Colin (Luke Newton)? And how might things onscreen differ from what's in the books? There's truly so much to look forward to, whether you're a fan of the books or not.

While we can all assume that some of the books will remain intact, there are also a lot of reasons to believe many things will change. We've already gotten more glimpses at the rest of the Bridgerton family on the show than we do in the first book, and then there's one major piece of information that really makes it clear some things are going to be different: Lady Whistledown.