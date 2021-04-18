Here's Proof Becky G and Sebastian Lletget Are Big Winners in the Game of Love

"It's one thing to love someone," Becky G shared with the Los Angeles Times in October 2020. "But it's another thing to like someone all the time. We actually really like each other. We'd be lying if we said we haven't had to work very hard to get to this point. There's a mutual respect for each other. And an understanding that our careers come first, which is hard for a lot of power couples because ego gets in the way."
As Sebastian kicks off a new season with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday, April 18, E! News decided to compile just some of the couple's cutest moments over the years.
And while Sebastian may be getting the spotlight this weekend on the soccer field, he's the first to give praise to Becky G.
"So proud of the individual you have become and are growing into," he shared on Instagram this past March. "I know it feels like I can never fully take part in all the festivities because of training or games but know I'm always having fun whenever I'm beside you. Cheers to your life."