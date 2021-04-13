Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones Turn Her Massive Closet Into a Fabulous Runway

Watch : Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Have Fun Date Night at SAGs

Catherine Zeta-Jones is serving bawdy and face!

The Oscar winner proved she doesn't need a red carpet to show off the fun and fabulous clothes she owns. On Monday, April 12, the High Fidelity star took to Instagram to share a video of herself strutting her stuff in her—wait for it—closet.

"When in doubt," she began her caption, "turn your closet into a runway!!"

That's right, the Chicago star transformed the space into a full-on catwalk, as she modeled two eye-catching looks from her lifestyle brand, Casa Zeta-Jones. And naturally, Madonna's hit track "Vogue" was playing in the background.

For her first ensemble, the 51-year-old star traipsed down her massive closet wearing a vibrant blue shirt dress from her line, which she paired with patterned ballet flats by Butterfly Twists. Next, she wore a flowy black blouse and black-and-white pin-stripe pants that she accessorized with shiny peep-toe pumps.