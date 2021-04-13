Your 2021 ACM Awards Guide: How to Watch, Who's Performing and Which Country Stars Are Nominated

Watch : Taylor Swift: Secret Behind Her Sparkly ACMs Style

It's time to roll the windows down and crank up the country music, because the Academy of Country Music Awards is almost here.

The 56th annual award show is back again in Nashville, Tenn., this weekend and will be broadcast live from three of the city's most famous venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton are going into the night with the most nominations at six each. But regardless of the trophies, it's set to be a big day for Maren, who will perform the world television premiere of the duet "Chasing After You" with her husband, Ryan Hurd.

So, who will take home the prizes? Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen have already been named the 2021 New Artists of the Year ahead of the show. As for the other categories, we'll have to wait and see on Sunday, April 18.

If you recall from last year, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett made history when they tied for Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards last September. Seven months later, a new winner is about to be crowned.