See Dolores Catania Get Bad News From a Psychic in This RHONJ Preview

Dolores Catania asks a psychic whether boyfriend David Principe is her "soulmate" in this exclusive The Real Housewives of New Jersey sneak peek.

Watch: Teresa Giudice's Brother Joe Goes in on Her Ex-Husband on "RHONJ"

Perhaps Dolores Catania might be on the market again sooner than expected. 

While viewers are already familiar with Dolores and boyfriend David Principe's relationship troubles, a Garden State psychic picked up on their tumultuous love and warns that Dolores hasn't found her soulmate yet. The ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey visit a fortune teller in this exclusive clip from tonight's new episode and a skeptical Dolores finds comfort in knowing her grandparents are still looking out for her.

"The fact that I am Catholic and this is against my religion, I have to think to myself, 'Am I OK to believe this?'" Dolores asks in a confessional. "But what is wrong with having some peace in your heart to know the people who have passed on are still there? It makes me feel like although I've chosen to be alone in so many things, I was never alone." 

According to the psychic, Dolores' grandfather is communicating from beyond the grave and urges Dolores to "brace for something physical." A trip to the doctor may be in store for the mother of two. 

Yet it's Dolores' grandmother who has something to say about her love life. "Your grandmother is saying you like a challenge and that the man has to chase you," the psychic explains. Dolores nods that it's true. But is her current beau David the type of man to satisfy Dolores? 

"He's not chasing you the way you should be chased. Your grandmother is saying, 'Is he your soulmate?'" the psychic continues. Dolores—with Teresa Giudice's support—asks for clarification. 

"He's not [your soulmate]. However there is a lover out there for you," the psychic teases. "You'll have chemistry like you've never had before. But it won't be until you're free. So as soon as you're ready to open that door, lover's coming." 

Dolores doesn't seem too fazed: "Maybe David and I will just part gracefully. I'm OK with that." Talk about a conscious uncoupling! Teresa "loves that" for Dolores. Could Dolores be the new single lady on RHONJ next season? 

Check out the shocking preview before tonight's brand new episode at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock any time. 

