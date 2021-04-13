Aidy Bryant Is "Juggling A Lot of Nasty Boys" in Shrill Final Season Trailer

Watch : Aidy Bryant Opens Up About New Hulu Series "Shrill"

Single and ready to mingle.

That's clearly the motto Annie (Aidy Bryant) is following in the third and final season trailer for Shrill. As fans of the show well know, season two left off with Annie ending things with her man-child boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones).

And, from what the just-released trailer below teases, Annie is flourishing as a newly single woman. The Shrill protagonist comments, "I feel like I've only been single five minutes."

As Emily (E.R. Fightmaster) reminds Annie, she has a "main guy" as well as many "tasting pots" of men. In the new footage, Annie is seen going on dates with all sorts of men and we love it!

A confident Annie declares, "I'm juggling a lot of nasty boys."

Case in point: One suitor bit a string off of Annie's skirt. Yet, it seems Annie's into this one man's kinky antics.

"I think I've creamed my jeans a medical amount today," she quips. "And now I have to throw away my car."