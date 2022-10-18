We Are Ranking All of Zac Efron's Movies—You Can Bet On Having Feelings About It

Watch : Happy Birthday Zac Efron: Live from E! Rewind

The time has come to celebrate the patron saint of abs: Zac Efron.

One of our favorite millennial heartthrobs turns 35 on Oct. 18, which means two things. 1. Yes, time just slapped us all in the face. 2. A rewatch of a favorite movie starring Efron is in order. But which one to choose? Of course, you can pick from his repertoire of musical moments, like Hairspray or The Greatest Showman. Or perhaps you'd rather go with High School Musical 3 or 17 Again, both of which highlight his physical prowess. Then again, his comedic chops are on full display in Neighbors and Dirty Grandpa. Range, thy name is Zachary David Alexander Efron!

Trying to decide which Efron movie is the best sparked a conversation that sparked a friendly yet fierce debate in the E! News offices. The takes were hotter than the man himself without his shirt on, which, you know, we've featured just a few times on our Instagram account. And so, we decided to do what any sane person with a 401K would do: We ranked all of his feature film outings.