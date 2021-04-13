Madonna Buys The Weeknd's Mansion for $19 Million: Go Inside the Hot Property

Watch : Inside Hollywood's Hottest Real Estate Agency

Hollywood's "Material Girl" is ready for a new home.

E! News can confirm Madonna recently purchased a Los Angeles estate for $19.3 million. In fact, the property was previously owned by The Weeknd, who listed the massive house back in June 2020.

The "Blinding Lights" singer originally purchased the home in 2017 for $18.2 million allowing him to make some profit. The Weeknd was represented by Angel Salvador at The Agency while Madonna was represented by Trevor Wright at The Beverly Hills Estates.

Located in the gated community of Hidden Hills, the ultra-private estate spans three acres and boasts a 7-bedroom main house, 2-bedroom guest house and exceptional lifestyle amenities. Madonna will soon be able to enjoy a wine room, fitness studio, theater, spacious barn, 5-car auto gallery and a full basketball court.

And if for some reason she ever wanted to get away, the Grammy winner is close to Calabasas and the Malibu coast.