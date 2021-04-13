E!'s Justin Sylvester Recovering After Emergency Surgery

Watch : Justin Sylvester Takes a Sip & Gets Shockingly Candid

Justin Sylvester is on the mend.

The Daily Pop co-host is recovering from a recent emergency surgery, which has caused him to be absent from the E! morning show in recent days. Justin shared an update with fans on his Instagram on Tuesday, Apr. 13.

"A lot of people have been DM'ing me wondering 'where the hell are you? Why aren't you on #DailyPop?' The truth is- About 10 days ago I checked myself into the hospital for a (semi -emergency but minor) surgery (Seriously minor- I was home wishing [SIC] 8 hours of checking in)," the E! Personality wrote today. "I can say It was a success! My doctor assured me that I will be ready to fulfill my 'Shot Girl Summer' duties that I take VERY SERIOUSLY! She said with lots of ice , ibuprofen and rest - I will be 'twerkin in no time' (her exact words not mine)!"