Beyoncé, 50 Cent and More Celebs Speak Out After Death of Daunte Wright

The fatal shooting of Daunte Wright has sparked an outpouring of outrage and sadness, including from some of Hollywood's biggest names.
On Sunday, April 11, the 20-year-old Black man died after he was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop, less than 10 miles away from where the trial of Derek Chauvin has been underway in Minneapolis, Minn. Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police chief Tim Gannon later referred to the officer firing their gun as an "accidental discharge."
"As I watch the video and listen to the officer's commands," Gannon said in a press conference, "it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet." The officer has resigned, effective immediately, according to a press release from the LELS issued on April 13.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined he died of a gunshot wound to the chest and classified the manner of his death as a homicide, per NBC News.
Citing Gannon, The New York Times reported Wright had been pulled over for a violation related to expired registration tags. However, officers learned there was an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest, according to NBC News, and tried to apprehend him, as is seemingly shown in newly released body-cam footage.
In a Good Morning America interview, his mother Katie Wright said Daunte called her after he had been pulled over. She told Robin Roberts, "He said they said they pulled me over because I had air fresheners hanging in the rearview mirror."
Now, as protests have erupted in Minnesota, stars are joining the many voices speaking out against this loss online, including Beyoncé, who paid tribute to the late father of a 2-year-old son on her website.
"Rest in Peace Daunte Wright," a post on her website reads along with a photo of the young man. Read more celebrity tributes to Daunte below:
Michael K. Williams: "Yesterday in Minnesota, police pulled over this young brother, Daunte Wright, because he had air freshener hanging from his mirror, he was shot an [sic] killed less than 10 miles away from where Derek chauvin is on trial for the murder of George Floyd!" he wrote on Instagram. "Once again I'm reduced to my condolences the feeling of powerlessness is overwhelming Why is this so common placed ? btw that's his now fatherless son in this picture."
50 Cent: As the rapper captioned a photo of Daunte with his son, "Here we go again."
Hilarie Burton: "A year of hollow promises," the actress wrote on Instagram. "This child should still be alive. 20 years old."
Trae the Truth: "Time To Lace Up For Frontline All Over Again," the rapper wrote on Instagram. "Been Dealing wit so much and so many deaths i been out tha loop of whats been goin on.... Just seen this #DuaneWright Didnt Deserve To Die.... over a traffic stop."
Jameela Jamil: "Please be thoughtful and sensitive about what you share regarding the #DaunteWright murder," she tweeted. "It is important to show support without triggering the hell out of the community you are tying [sic] to be supportive of. It is f--king exhausting/harrowing for them to constantly see this s--t."
Macklemore: "Again. And again. And again. Im on the verge of tears thinking about his life, his sons life, his parents, his girlfriend. The ripples of this senseless police killing, AGAIN of an unarmed black man. This is horrific. The word tragedy doesn't do it justice," the rapper wrote on his Instagram Story. "And it's common practice with our police departments all over the country. Defunding, proper training and systemic racism education are necessary as starters. RIP Daunte. Love and prayers to his family and friends. This should have NEVER happened. But it will continue if we don't reform change and hold those in positions of power accountable."
