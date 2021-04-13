Prince PhilipRHOBHKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Shares First at-Home Family Video With Baby Sterling

NFL star Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews posted footage of the couple spending time with newborn daughter Sterling in a unique way. And even their dogs got involved.

By Ryan Gajewski Apr 13, 2021 8:08 AM
BabiesCouplesCelebrities
NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are slowly getting more comfortable with offering glimpses of their home life as new parents. 

On Sunday, April 11, Brittany took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet look at how the engaged couple is continuing to bond with newborn daughter Sterling, who was born in February. The proud mom shared a brief video of them all lounging together on the couch, marking the first time that they've posted family footage at home since the little one's arrival. 

The video shows Brittany appearing to wear sweats while little Sterling, sporting a colorful onesie, rests in her lap. Plus, their dog Steel can be seen attentively sitting on the couch beside them.

The 25-year-old fitness influencer then panned over to reveal fiancé Patrick, also 25, relaxing on the same couch, with their pooch Silver to his left. Long story short, it's a popular couch, and Brittany remarked that all five of them were somehow able to fit on the same piece of furniture. 

This is not the first time the new mom has made it clear that her dogs love keeping an eye on little Sterling. On April 7, she posted footage of herself breastfeeding the baby with Silver on her lap. 

"Breastfeeding with dogs on ya," she captioned that one. 

The couple's fans have also gotten used to seeing them start to post photos with Sterling, including an Easter shot and an image from opening day for the Kansas City Royals. But one thing that hasn't been public yet is a glimpse of the little girl's face. 

"As far as posting photos and showing you guys, I really just don't know," Brittany explained via her Instagram Story on March 29. "I just love keeping her to ourselves and to our family."

In other words, if you weren't yet invited to sit on the couch, you're gonna have to wait.

Check out screenshots from her family video in the above images. 

