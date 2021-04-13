Rachael Kirkconnell Is "Devastated" as Matt James Decides Against Reconciling Their Relationship

Watch : Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell: "Bachelor" Drama Update

Things aren't as rosy as they seem between Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell.

It was just last week that the duo reunited in New York City following their very public breakup, in which The Bachelor star explained he "questioned everything" after racially insensitive photos of the 24-year-old contestant resurfaced.

But even though Bachelor Nation fans wondered if Matt and Rachael were giving their relationship another shot, a source previously told E! News they won't be living happily ever after. What's more? A separate source says they are officially closing that chapter in their lives.

"Matt and Rachael are no longer speaking and Rachael is really upset about the situation that happened," the insider reveals. "She is devastated and feels totally played by Matt. Rachael really trusted that they could have a future together and is heartbroken."

"She has expressed how upset she is," adds the source, "and thinks it's best they no longer speak."