Which “Famous Actor” Did Vanessa Carlton Write “A Thousand Miles” About? Here's Who Fans Think

If you're one to lust after your celebrity crushes, Vanessa Carlton can relate.

The three-time Grammy nominee seems to have taken her "crush" to the next level, because she revealed that her 2002 song "A Thousand Miles" isn't about someone she dated IRL. It's actually about a "famous actor" that may not have even known she existed at the time.

In an interview with VICE on April 11, Vanessa shared, "The song is about a crush I had on a Juilliard student."

However, she explained that it was very one-sided: "I would never talk to this person. I was very shy. I was like, 'There's just no way on God's creation that this would ever happen.'"

She said the lyrics "If I could fall into the sky" were inspired by "the idea of, like, you have a better chance of falling up than ever having a relationship with this person."