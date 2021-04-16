Willie Geist Looks Back on His Most Revealing Sunday TODAY Sit-Downs

Watch : Willie Geist Wants Jay-Z & Beyonce on "Sunday Today"

Willie Geist is a man of many talents.

For starters, he can get up at the crack of dawn to be part of the top-rated news program, Morning Joe. But after the sun rises, the Today show veteran can easily fill in as co-host with Hoda Kotb or Jenna Bush Hager and end the night doing a shot-ski with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

But for the past five years, there is one special project Willie has continued to build from the ground up. In fact, he's ready to celebrate a major milestone this weekend.

On April 18, Willie will mark five years of hosting Sunday TODAY, a program that continues to spotlight celebrities in a whole new way. Thanks to the "Sunday Sit-Down," Hollywood's biggest stars have been able to open up about their personal and professional life in a comfortable, slow-paced setting you don't always see on the small screen.

"The more time you can spend with somebody, the more of a relationship you develop with the person if you don't already have one, the more trust you build with the person or the more interesting the interview becomes," Willie exclusively shared with E! News. "We ask for an hour. Sometimes we go longer, sometimes it's 45 minutes based on somebody's schedule, but if I don't know the person already, that gives me that trust and shows them I'm prepared and I respect their time and I respect their work and, hopefully, I'm asking questions they haven't been asked before and making them think and reflect."