Can DJ Get the Girl With a Unicorn in Sunglasses? Young Rock Shoots for a 2nd Chance in Sneak Peek

Watch : "Young Rock" Exclusive Sneak Peek

Sometimes, all a girl wants is an animal wearing sunglasses.

Most girls are also big fans of not being bailed on, but if a person happens to bail on a girl, the best apology gift might just be an animal wearing sunglasses. That's what teenage DJ (Bradley Constant) discovers in this exclusive clip from Young Rock as he tries to make it up to "Fine Ass Karen" (Lexie Duncan) for screwing up.

When he reaches into his backpack and pulls out a stuffed, shade-wearing unicorn, the look on her face tells you all you need to know about his chances of a second chance.

"I love animals wearing sunglasses," she tells him.

"I know," he says. "You told me when we watched The Tonight Show together on the phone."

Ah, teen dating in the '80s.

The apology unicorn works, but Karen's turning the tables in a way DJ is clearly not super comfortable with. She invites herself over for dinner on Friday, with plans to meet both of his parents.