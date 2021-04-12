Here's What Happened When Rihanna Brought A$AP Rocky to Drake's Party

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Details on New York City Date Night

It looks like Rihanna's got love on the brain...

The Fenty Beauty founder and A$AP Rocky continue to spark romance rumors, and their latest hangout is adding more fuel to the fire. The dynamic duo was spotted leaving Delilah, a West Hollywood, Calif. hot spot, in the early morning hours on April 12.

While the two have yet to publicly address the speculation surrounding their relationship, it was clear they had a fun-filled night together.

Case in point? The 32-year-old rapper exited the restaurant with a bright red lipstick smudge imprinted on his cheek, which perfectly complemented his black leather jacket and matching pants. He accessorized with a black graphic tee and boots.

In true Rihanna fashion, the beauty mogul painted her pout with her famous crimson-colored lipstick. And naturally, she looked fabulous wearing a chocolate brown mini-dress that was designed with velvet material and a flirty fringe hem. She styled her look with a matching floor-length coat, diamond-encrusted strappy heels and a patterned handbag.