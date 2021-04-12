13 Things From Goop's $177,000 Mother's Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide is here!
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop has truly become the mecca for all things wellness, health and beauty. Not only does the site offer a consciously curated selection of beauty products, innovative sex toys, chic apparel styles and wellness solutions, Goop is known for their over the top holiday gift guides. And this year's Mother's Day Gift Guide is $177,000 worth of pure extravagance!
From a $35,000 pyramid shaped dresser to celeb-loved beauty gadget to $13 glow-inducing powders, the Goop team rounded up over 200 gifts that will guarantee you the favorite child award on Mother's Day. Whether your mom needs to chill out more, is in need of a new wardrobe or wants to look and feel young forever, there are so many unique finds for every kind of mother that you'll want to keep for yourself (don't worry we won't tell mom)! And if you don't not have a cool $19,500 laying around to give your mom an eighteen-karat yellow gold diamond necklace, we've rounded up 13 products from the guide that will cater to all budgets.
See below for our picks!
HEGU Acupressure Rings - Small
Hegu acupressure rings offer a pill-free alternative to healing headaches, promoting stress-relief and relaxation. Using traditional Chinese medicine practices, the rings function by stimulating an acupressure point on your hand that corresponds with a master point on the head and face.
GOOPGLOW Glow Lotion
Give mom Goop's latest beauty product, the GOOPGLOW Glow Lotion. It's a lightweight moisturizer that will brighten and hydrate skin thanks to transformative ingredients like spirulina extract, light-harvesting protein, Australian kakadu plum, sugar-derived squalane and Brazilian curupay extract.
Fellow Clyde Stovetop Tea Kettle
For the tea-loving mama in your life, this chic tea kettle is a must! It offers a sleek design that you won't want to hide away, plus a two-tone harmonic whistle, a one-handed pour and a large 1.7 liter boiling capacity.
Alex Mill Lakeside Sweatshirt
If your mom's WFH uniform could use a comfy upgrade, get her this Alex Mill sweatshirt! It features a lightweight fleece inside and ribbed edges for an extra stylish touch.
Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum
Mom will love this face oil formulated with 22 of the world's most nutrient-rich botanicals for nourishing and restorative moisture. Talk about luxury in a bottle!
Vitruvi Organic Lavender Essential Oil
If mom could use help chilling out, pair this dreamy essential lavender oil blend with a new diffuser for the ultimate Mother's Day gift.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer
Treat your mama to regular facials thanks to this celeb-loved facial steamer! With micro-steam technology, the steamer will help detoxify, hydrate, clear pores and clarify complexion.
G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo
If your mom could use a little R&R, we suggest this Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo. It will help restore scalp health while promoting hydration and volume thanks to Himalayan pink salt, cold-pressed moringa oil and pure unfiltered rosehip oil.
Daily Self-Blessings: Simple Coloring Meditation for Inner-Kindness
Help mom manifest and relax with this meditation coloring book! It offers meditation guides and single-focus exercises to help her practice gratitude and mindfulness.
Wilding Empress Collection
If your mom hasn't dipped her toes into the world of gua sha, then this kit is for her! It includes the Empress Tonic, Empress Oil and Wilding's patented Empress Stone to help mom sculpt, tone and detoxify skin.
Caraway Cookware Set
Available in five stylish hues, this four-piece cookware set includes everything you need to whip up your favorite recipes. We have a feeling this set will make your mom one very happy mama come Mother's Day!
Westman Atelier Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer
We heart this bronzer and so will mom! Featuring nourishing ingredients like cupuacu butter and cocoa seed butter, this velvety-matte bronzer will lock in moisture while promoting a natural glow.
ZIIP OX Series Nanocurrent Device + Crystal Gel
If your mom is a beauty fanatic determined to keep her youthful glow, get her this celeb-loved nanocurrent device! Using the ZIIP app, mom can try out different combinations that use nanocurrent and microcurrent technology to sculpt facial contours, rejuvenate skin and assist in lymphatic drainage.