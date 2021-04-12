13 Things From Goop's $177,000 Mother's Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide is here!

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop has truly become the mecca for all things wellness, health and beauty. Not only does the site offer a consciously curated selection of beauty products, innovative sex toys, chic apparel styles and wellness solutions, Goop is known for their over the top holiday gift guides. And this year's Mother's Day Gift Guide is $177,000 worth of pure extravagance!

From a $35,000 pyramid shaped dresser to celeb-loved beauty gadget to $13 glow-inducing powders, the Goop team rounded up over 200 gifts that will guarantee you the favorite child award on Mother's Day. Whether your mom needs to chill out more, is in need of a new wardrobe or wants to look and feel young forever, there are so many unique finds for every kind of mother that you'll want to keep for yourself (don't worry we won't tell mom)! And if you don't not have a cool $19,500 laying around to give your mom an eighteen-karat yellow gold diamond necklace, we've rounded up 13 products from the guide that will cater to all budgets.

