Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Alien Hunting Date Is Out of This World

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Go Alien Hunting!

Is Malibu the new Area 51?

Khloe Kardashian and on-again beau Tristan Thompson embark on a surprising date in this Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In this preview clip, Khloe and Tristan plan to hike through boulders in hopes of picking up an alien energy...in addition to their natural chemistry with one another.

"Malibu has actually attracted a ton of UFO sightings and then when I was researching, I found out about this trail and this trail is supposed to have amazing alien energy, and I am so excited again," Khloe tells the KUWTK camera. "Hiking, aliens, what's better?"

Tristan is a little less enthused about possible extraterrestrial encounters. "Khloe gave me an invite. I think I was the last person in her address book to ask to come join her on this hike, but at the end of the day, it's quality time," Tristan smiles. "And it's exercise. I'm not playing basketball right now so I can get some extra cardio and be beside a beautiful woman like this...I'm going to jump at the opportunity."