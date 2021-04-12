The CW Just Revealed an Actual First Look at the Live-Action Powerpuff Girls

Watch : Dove Cameron Starring in Live-Action "Powerpuff Girls" Series

We should have known those Powerpuff Girls pictures weren't telling the whole story.

Last week, several pics emerged from the set of the CW's live action reboot of The Powerpuff Girls, and fans were left a little confused. It looked a bit, as some Twitter users said, like the costumes came from a budget Halloween store. One tweet that went viral described it as an "unironic porn parody." The costumes consisted of simple, boxy dresses in bright colors, and while they looked almost exactly like what the girls wear in the cartoon, many were expecting something a bit more sophisticated for the real thing.

But as anyone who has ever watched a CW superhero pilot will know, classic-looking outfits often get upgrades pretty much immediately. On Monday, the network took it upon themselves to quell the haters with an actual first look at the pilot and an explanation: Those original pics were taken during a flashback to the girls' teen years, when they did, in fact, wear boxy dresses. This show is about Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles as adults, and as adults, they wear normal clothes.