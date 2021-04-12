Meet Prodigal Son's Newest Arrival: A Larger-Than-Life Detective With an Eye on the Whitlys

Watch : Tom Payne Talks "Prodigal Son" & Life Post "Walking Dead"

The Whitly family have got their hands more than full with this newcomer.

Prodigal Son is about to welcome a new face, and let's just say he might pose some trouble for Ainsley (Halston Sage) in particular. Simon Hoxley, played by Alan Cumming, has arrived to try to solve the murder of Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney), who Ainsley murdered in the season one finale. He deserved it, of course, but Simon apparently doesn't know that.

E! News has an exclusive featurette that might help you understand just what Hoxley's arrival means for the show. It also might make you think there's a spinoff in order, because this character is certainly not lacking in personality. He's also apparently the best of the best, and known to many as the Mindsleuth.

"He's got a perfect track record," Martin (Michael Sheen) explains to his worried son. "Perfect conviction rate. Perfect teeth, for a Brit."