Go Inside Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Private Road to Parenthood

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are officially parents after welcoming their first child together. Celebrate the baby news by looking back on the couple's private romance.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 12, 2021 6:52 PMTags
Brenda SongCouplesMacaulay CulkinCelebrities
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have quietly built a very special home.

In case you missed the big news, the couple welcomed their first child together on April 5. And yes, they managed to keep their pregnancy journey a secret until baby Dakota Song Culkin arrived in Los Angeles.

It's exciting news for a pair of Hollywood stars who grew up in the spotlight, but have still managed to keep their relationship on the private side.

While they first sparked romance rumors in 2017, both Brenda and Macaulay have tried to keep their relationship off Instagram and red carpets. At the same time, the duo has dropped hints that they are more than happy together.

"This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," Macaulay shared on a 2018 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

photos
Celebrity Couples We Admire

As fans patiently wait to see the first photo of baby Dakota, E! News has compiled Brenda and Macaulay's cutest moments as a couple. From PDA-filled getaways to heartfelt birthday posts, there's a lot of love to go around.

Instagram
Heart Day

"Hoppy Valentine's day everyone!" Brenda shared on Instagram when celebrating with Macaulay in the water. 

Splash News
Take Me Away

While strolling through Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany, the couple displayed some PDA by holding hands. 

Instagram
Birthday Bash

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," Brenda wrote to Macaulay on Instagram. "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won't even see this because you don't ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Do-Gooders

Uniting for good! The Hollywood couple attended the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) telecast in Los Angeles. 

Instagram
Biggest Cheerleader

"Guys, I did a podcast with my favorite bunny—podcasters and just 2 of my favorite people," Brenda shared online when supporting her boyfriend's podcast back in April 2018. "@bunnyearspodcast aaaand the one and only @mattbennett!" 

JESSE FIORINO
Look of Love

In a rare photo shoot together, Brenda and Macaulay looked happy and in love while smiling for the camera. 

