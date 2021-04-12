10 Lululemon Items We're Obsessed With This Month

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer is around the corner, which means it's time to work on that summer body! Whether you're training hard to pull off that new swimsuit or you're working out to stay healthy, Lululemon has everything you need to look and feel your best while breaking a sweat. With so many new must-have colors, patterns and styles, we've rounded up our current obsessions from Lululemon to help you conquer your fitness goals while looking stylish.
Scroll below for our favorite leggings, tanks, jackets and accessories from Lululemon this month!
Fast and Free Non-Reflective Tight
With a four-way stretch and Lycra® fibre, you can stretch, squat, run or jump in comfort without these tights losing their shape. Plus, this new pattern is so fun!
Align™ Tank
Now available in sage, green linen and blue linen, this must-have tank contours your body and offers the perfect above waist fit.
Pace Breaker Short
Made with 100% recycled polyester and sweat-wicking material, these shorts offer a comfortable construction that won't slow you down during your workout. And you can get this short style in different lengths to guarantee the perfect fit.
Warp Lite Packable Jacket
We're loving this new chambray shade! Not only is the color perfect for spring, this jacket packs into the back pocket for easy storage and has a hidden phone sleeve.
Align™ Short
Offering a fierce take on Lululemon's biker short, this new green tiger print will motivate you to go hard during your next workout. Plus, the fit is so flattering!
Power Stride No-Show Sock with Active Grip
In addition to the cutest pastel shades, these no-show socks feature a PerformaHeel™ construction to perfectly mold to your feet and provide extra cushion.
Beyond the Studio 7/8 Jogger
These chic joggers will take you from your morning power walking session to a casual lunch with friends. We're obsessed with this pink hue and the drawcord to customize the fit.
Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless 2.0
With temperatures rising, this tank will come in handy for outdoor workouts and runs. And it features minimal seams to reduce chafe and X-STATIC® to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the fabric.
Textured Cropped Jacket
Between the oversized fit and ribbed texture, we're adding this cropped jacket to our cart right now. Plus, you can dress it up or down!
Tracker Short V
Available in sizes 0-20, these bold shorts are a must for HIIT workouts and long runs outside.