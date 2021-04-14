The Circle's Joey Sasso and Shubham Goel Reveal the Status of Their Friendship Now

Watch : Reality Stars Like Mandy Lauderdale Define Reality Television

Message: Is Shooby still tight with his Broey Joey? Add prayer hands emoji. Send!

Within seconds of The Circle's season one winner Joey Sasso getting on the phone with runner-up Shubham Goel, the answer was clear. "Shooby Shoobs! What are you doing buddy?" he exclaimed. "What's up Broey Joey?"

Yup, The Circle's unlikeliest, but most endearing, of buds remain every bit as tight as they were when the initial run of the utterly bingeable reality hit-slash-social media experience's U.S. version signed off the air last January. "It will never end," Sasso confirmed of their friendship in their joint chat with E! News. "Never ever," stressed Goel.

Coming off the Netflix series that had players working to charm other contestants through a social media messaging app in the hopes of being ranked popular enough to win the $100,000 prize, the power duo had big plans to parlay their new status as top influencers into a whole host of opportunities in the entertainment space.

"We had so many things that were literally lined up ready to go," noted Sasso. But then coronavirus entered the chat "and everything got squashed."