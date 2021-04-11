Selena Gomez Showcases Bloody Look While Filming Her Latest Project

Watch : Why Selena Gomez Is Thinking About Retiring From Music

Selena Gomez looks like she's having a bloody good time on the set of her new TV series.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer was spotted wearing a white turtle neck with a large blood stain on the front while filming a scene for her new Hulu series Only Murders In the Building, which she stars in and executive produces. The scene also shows Selena's character being escorted by police—which, hopefully, won't be too big a spoiler for the upcoming show.

According to Hulu, the series, which also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, is about true crime-obsessed strangers who bond while trying to solve a murder in their apartment complex.

This will be the star's first TV role since her Disney Channel days, where she played the sarcastic wizard-in-training Alex on Wizards of Waverly Place. Since, she's starred in movies like Spring Breakers, The Dead Don't Die, The Fundamentals of Caring and A Rainy Day in New York. She has also stepped behind the camera to produce the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and the film The Broken Hearts Gallery.