Hugh Jackman Shares Sweet Throwback Photos to Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary With Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness clearly share a bond that, much like Wolverine's claws, is indestructible.

The 52-year-old star of The Greatest Showman took to Instagram on Sunday, April 11 and posted the couple's priceless wedding photos to mark the 25th anniversary of their 1996 nuptials.

"Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing," Hugh adorably captioned the carousel. "From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater."

He continued, "I'm forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We've only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"

Several of the pics show the couple with wide smiles on the special day, while another shot features them enjoying a kiss and tender embrace.

The pair, who share two children together, met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli in 1995 before tying the knot the following year. Correlli starred Deborra-Lee as a prison psychologist and provided Hugh with one of his earliest roles.