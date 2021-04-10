Queen Elizabeth II "Has Been Amazing" Following Prince Philip's Death, Daughter-in-Law Says

The royal family has been visiting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle since her husband Prince Philip died and her daughter-in-law says the grieving monarch has "been amazing."
The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at age 99 on Friday, April 9. On Saturday, April 10, Prince Edward, the youngest of the couple's four children, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were seen in a vehicle leaving the castle grounds. Looking teary-eyed, she told reporters through an open window that "the queen has been amazing," as seen in a video posted by Sky News.
The outlet also reported that later in the day, Elizabeth and Philip's son Prince Andrew was also seen leaving Windsor Castle. Sky News said he waved to the public as he drove a Range Rover down a street packed with crowds.
Not yet spotted as of 12 p.m. PT: the queen and Philip's daughter Princess Anne or their eldest son and royal heir Prince Charles, who released a video statement mourning his father's death hours earlier.
"He was a much-loved and appreciated figure. And apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here, and elsewhere around the Commonwealth, who share our loss and our sorrow," Charles said. "My dear papa was a very special person who, I think, above all else, would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him. From that point of view, we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss, and at this particularly sad time."
The queen, who has been living with Philip at Windsor Castle since COVID-19 lockdown began in the U.K. last year, has not made a personal statement about her husband's death, which was announced on the royal family's social media pages.
On their main account on Saturday, a throwback photo of Elizabeth and Philip was posted. Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz took the portrait, commissioned to mark Elizabeth's 90th birthday and released on June 10, 2016, which was Philip's 95th birthday.
The post included a quote from the queen, as part of a 50th wedding anniversary tribute to her husband in 1997. The two had been married for 73 years when he died.
"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years," the queen said, "and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."
Philip's funeral is set to take place at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel on April 17 and until then, the U.K. will remain in an official period of mourning.
The royal family is expected to attend the memorial service, which will be kept small due to COVID-19 safety protocols. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Saturday that Charles' youngest son Prince Harry plans to fly back to the U.K. to attend the funeral, while his pregnant wife Meghan Markle will not, at the advisement of her doctor.