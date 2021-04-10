Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Poll About Him Running for President

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Reveals Family Coronavirus Battle

Dwayne Johnson, America's next president? The Rock is honored just to be considered.

In an April 10 Instagram post, the Hobbs and Shaw star shared a screenshot of a Newsweek article, which claimed that 46% of Americans would support Johnson running for the highest office in the United States.

After calling the consideration "humbling," the actor wrote, "I don't think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people."

Followers in the star's comments section were excited about the prospect of The Rock as the next POTUS.

One wrote, "I'm not even American and I'm saying PLEASE DO IT!!" Another added, "Dude, you're smart and a decent man- that's all we want." YouTuber Logan Paul, one of Johnson's biggest fans, simply commented "Must."

Others, however, weren't too sure about a Hollywood star as President. "People keep thinking celebrities make good presidents," one noted. "I'd rather keep watching you make movies."

Another wrote, "Shows how little people think of the position. It shouldn't be a popularity contest. No offense @therock."