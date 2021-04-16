JLo & ARodColton UnderwoodPrince PhilipKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

13 Americans Share Why They Rolled Up Their Sleeves and Got the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more readily available in the United States, 13 ordinary citizens share the inspiring reasons why they chose to get vaccinated.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 16, 2021 12:00 PMTags
HealthHealthyFeel GoodCoronavirus
Watch: Billy Crystal Reflects on Past Year in NBC's "Roll Up Your Sleeves"

Hope is here!

With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more readily available throughout the United States, health experts are encouraging the public to make an appointment, roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

For some, getting the shot means family reunions, weddings, graduations, quinceañeras and vacations can begin again. But for others like Dr. Cedric "Jamie" Rutland, vaccinations mean less severely sick people and hospitalizations.

"Americans should get vaccinated to prevent severe COVID-19 and death from coronavirus," the pulmonary/critical care doctor and National Spokesperson for American Lung Association in Orange County, Calif shared with E! News. "The vaccine acts as a 'scout' preparing the immune system for the actual virus exposure. This allows the white blood cells to act efficiently, effectively and organized to prevent a severe inflammatory response, which is what kills people with severe COVID-19."

In simple terms, scientists and health care workers fighting COVID-19 on the front lines believe this vaccine will save lives.

If you still need persuading, familiar faces like former First Lady Michelle Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Billy CrystalLin-Manuel Miranda and Matthew McConaughey will appear on NBC's Roll Up Your Sleeves vaccination special airing Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. The hour-long special aims to raise awareness and encourage Americans to help put an end to the pandemic by getting vaccinated.

Ahead of the prime-time event, E! News spoke with 13 ordinary Americans from across the country who shared the personal reasons why they chose to get vaccinated. Keep scrolling and don't forget to plan your vaccine online now. 

Instagram @dr_olevia
Dr. Olevia Metry

+ Hoboken, New Jersey

"After 12 months of not seeing my high-risk parents, living in fear of infecting my husband and baby every time I came home and working nonstop with COVID patients, I received my COVID-19 vaccine without hesitation. The vaccine has allowed my family to be together once again without fear. I'm really hopeful for better times to come!"

Instagram @kassiedyakon
Kassie Dyakon

+ Houston, Texas

"I chose to get vaccinated for myself—so I can start doing the things I love again without the fear of getting sick; for my friends and family—so I can start seeing the people I love again without the fear of getting them sick; and for those who lost their lives to COVID, including my dad, before they had the choice to get the vaccine to live a safer and happier life."

Instagram @brendantjohnson
Brendan Johnson

+ Oakland County, Mich.

"When I had COVID last March, it was truly the sickest I've ever felt. No one deserves to go through that and all of us getting vaccinated as quickly as possible is the only way we can stop the spread and keep each other healthy. I was so excited when it was my turn to get the shot, and to have my mom—an Oakland County Public Health RN—administer mine was icing on the cake." 

Instagram @gracefulandfree
Haley Bond

+ Cherokee County, Ga.

"As a teacher and coach surrounded by students and athletes since August, it was very important for me to be vaccinated! Teaching is my passion and to be able to feel safer in the classroom and help get us all back to a new normal, it was very important to me. Additionally, as I am pregnant with our rainbow baby, due in June, the promising research of babies born with antibodies was another extremely important factor in my decision to do what was best not just for me, but also my son!"

Instagram @stephanie_fegel
Stephanie Fegel

+ Ottawa County, Mich.

"As a mom of six children, I care about our world's future. I care about my community. Getting the vaccine let's me be an active part of it again."

Instagram @PetaPTravels
Peta Phipps

+ Florida

"The impact that COVID-19 has had on the travel industry has been devastating and my hope is that the sooner we all roll up our sleeves and get vaccinated, the sooner we can all get back to traveling this beautiful planet of ours." 

Instagram @Jordenchristensen
Jorden Christensen

+ Orange County, Calif. 

"I got vaccinated because I work directly with high-risk people and wanted them to feel safe at work. I would feel terrible if I was responsible for making them sick!"

Instagram @janelle1227
Courtney J. Lewis

+ New York City

"I'm getting vaccinated not only for myself, but out of respect for those around me. There is a much bigger picture that needs to be kept in mind. Getting vaccinated is a 100 percent selfless act. And since getting it, I feel more confident and safer getting back to the things I used to do B.C. (Before Covid), knowing that I'm protecting myself and others."

Instagram @wanderingjosie
Josie Rivera

+ Los Angeles, Calif.

"I got the vaccine because I believe it is one of the things I can do to keep our society safe. Also, my most selfish reason for doing so is that I haven't hugged my brother or my parents in a year. Getting vaccinated means I'm closer to being able to do so."

Lauren Gordon
Lauren Gordon

+ Alabama

"I felt heavily impacted by being able to participate in a vaccine clinic and experience how grateful and thankful each person was as their car went through the line. Being vaccinated means a lot to me, but mostly it's a light at the end of the tunnel to all of our healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly over the last year to continue to provide care to patients and also be able to test and vaccinate the most vulnerable populations in the country."

Instagram @tylervalenziaofficial
Tyler Valenzia

+ San Diego, Calif.

"The reason why I got vaccinated was to help stop the spread of the virus. I'm always striving to stay healthy and fit so that I can take on whatever challenges come my way. Being active duty military, I am constantly surrounded by fellow service members and civilians so I want to make sure that I do my part to protect them."

Instagram @Abigailbrumme
Abigail Brummé

+ Columbus, Ohio

"I work for a children's hospital and have seen first hand how COVID has kept many family members apart during incredibly stressful times. Getting the vaccine for me was a step in the right direction of knowing and hoping that soon enough, families will be together again as we all take steps to keep each other safe and healthy. Family is everything so getting a vaccine to help keep families close was an exciting day and something I'm very grateful to have had the access to."

Instagram @
Johnny Garza

+ Riverside County, Calif.

"During times of uncertainty, it helps to know that there are things that we can control and I can do my part to help others too," the nurse anesthesiologist shared with E! News. 

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. TO plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com. Don't miss NBC's Roll Up Your Sleeves vaccination special airing Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

