Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Mom Andrea With Unseen Home Movies in ‘The Best Day’ Lyric Video

Watch : Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Gift From Beyonce After GRAMMYs Win

Swifties had the best day on Friday, April 9, when Taylor Swift released her re-recorded 2008 album Fearless.

But one hidden gem amongst the treasure trove of memories was the lyric video for "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)," because it included a sentimental montage of home movies and some never-before-seen photos. The lyric video showed Taylor as a little girl, growing up in Pennsylvania in the 1990s, before stepping into the spotlight.

In fact, she included the one and only "video I found from back when I was three / You set up a paint set in the kitchen and you're talking to me," as referenced in the lyrics.

Other videos center on Taylor and her beloved mom, Andrea aka "the prettiest lady in the whole wide world," as they're seen cuddling in bed, decorating a gingerbread house, eating ice cream, watching fireworks and sharing more special moments together.

Her dad, Scott, and brother, Austin, also make appearances in the montage, which charts her rise to fame.