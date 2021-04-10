Jane Levy Talks Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's 100 Musical Numbers and "Messy" Romance

Watch : Jane Levy Didn't Expect 2021 Golden Globe Nomination

One hundred musical numbers is, no matter how you slice it, a lot of musical numbers.

But 100 musical numbers is an especially large number for a show that's only 21 episodes in and only halfway through its second season, like Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. The NBC dramedy hits that milestone in its next episode, as Zoey (Jane Levy) deals with yet another glitch in her musical superpowers.

We wish we had the ability to type out the sound of Levy's lengthy, maniacal laughter when we asked if 100 musical numbers could be considered a lot of work.

"Yes. Sorry to giggle like a psycho," she said after she recovered. "It's a lot of work and a lot of really gratifying work, so when I think back, I'm just really proud of everybody involved. Like, what a triumph."

For Levy, 100 musical numbers also came and went weeks ago, when this week's episode was filmed. For her the number is more like 130. And yeah, she's a little tired. But it's so worth it.