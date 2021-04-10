Jane Levy and the Cast of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Share Their Favorite Musical Numbers

It's not every day that a TV show reaches 100 musical numbers.
That's mostly because most TV shows don't have musical numbers, but also because it takes it takes a lot of work to get to a milestone like that in less than two seasons. This Sunday, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will have done it, and it's a cause for celebration.
The NBC dramedy will surpass 100 in the episode, "Zoey's Extraordinary Mystery," in which Zoey (Jane Levy) finds that her musical powers are all messed up. Instead of hearing people expressing their own feelings through song, she finds that they're expressing other people's feelings. The heart songs are all a mess, and she's got to figure out whose song is whose. It results in some truly incredible performances, not unlike the incredible performances the show has given us in every episode so far.
In honor of reaching 100 songs, we got the cast of the show to share their favorite songs so far. Or rather, we got most of the cast to do that. We made Zoey herself do a little bit of extra work, as you'll see below.
One of the questions we asked Levy was what song has gotten the most stuck in her head, and the answer, aside from "Sucker," was "all of them." So maybe, after 100 songs, you'd think Levy might have figured out the trick to getting a song out of her head. She sort of has.
"Sing another song," she advises. "It's like when people say you're never gonna get over your ex until you date someone new."
We can't tell whether that's great or terribly useless advice, but we'll take it either way!
Scroll down to get some great teases from Jane and to find out which songs the cast picked!
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
