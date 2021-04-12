Prince PhilipRHOBHKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Preview: Daisy Might Explode Over Chef Natasha's "S--t Eggs"

In this exclusive clip from April 12's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, a breakfast order once again causes drama between Daisy and Natasha.

By Alyssa Ray Apr 12, 2021 5:00 PM
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

This miscommunication is less than eggscellent.

In this exclusive clip from Monday, April 12's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, chief stew Daisy Kelliher finds herself frustrated once more with chef Natasha De Bourg over a breakfast order. And it seems the meal has already gotten off to a rough start as one charter guest wonders if the chef is "cursing at me."

Down in the galley, Natasha hands Daisy what she believes are two orders of scrambled eggs and two orders of over-easy eggs. "Eh, these are over-easy eggs?" the chief stew questions the chef. "You sure?"

"Yeah," Natasha assures Daisy. "Take it."

In a confessional, Daisy notes that the eggs are, in fact, not over-easy eggs. She shares, "It's quite clearly scrambled eggs. Yes, I should put my foot down but she's not gonna listen to me. I could make her life easy. I know the answer but fine. We'll do it your way."

Breakfast is already a sensitive subject for Daisy and Natasha. Why? Well, on a previous charter, Daisy questioned Natasha's decision to drown a poached egg order in hollandaise sauce. Although Natasha doubled down, explaining that's how a poached egg is done, the charter guest sent the plate back and asked for just the poached egg.

And, like in the episode mentioned above, the charter guests are also unhappy with Natasha's interpretation of an over-easy egg. One female charter guest comments, "That doesn't look like an over-easy egg."

To which another unhappy (and hungry) charter guest replies, "No. That's a scrambled egg."

Unsurprisingly, the pair send the eggs back, noting that they like their yolk "not broken."

"So, kind of like, a fried egg," a patient Daisy responds. "You flip it over? OK."

At this point, Daisy is understandably frustrated and bracing herself for another awkward conversation with Natasha. To the Below Deck Sailing Yacht camera, she concludes, "Here we go with another f--king s--t breakfast with s--t eggs."

For how this drama plays out, be sure to catch tonight's all-new episode.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Stream your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

