Britney Spears Says She Was “Basically” Jamie Lynn’s Mom in Birthday Tribute

Britney Spears thinks she and Jamie Lynn Spears have more of a mother-daughter relationship than that of sisters.

According to the pop star, she practically raised her younger sister. Britney wished Jamie a happy belated birthday on Friday, April 9, saying on Instagram, "It's weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger and yes I'm still older but your soul is and always has been wise !!!!"

She called the Zoey 101 star a "beautiful soul," writing, "I love you so much and damn it I wish I was as smart as you at 30 !!!!"

Britney, 39, gushed, "I'm truly and genuinely inspired by your path and the life you have created for your beautiful children and I'm so f--king proud to call someone as beautiful inside as you my sister !!!!"

She said she's always been shocked by Jamie Lynn's physical strength. Britney recalled a moment "I'll never forget" when the "classy Southern chicks" decided to play wrestle at home—"and you put me to the floor in literally two seconds after I gave all my might."