Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith React to Prince Philip's Death After Portraying Him in The Crown

Watch : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

The actors who portrayed Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown are paying their respects to the late royal, who died on Friday, April 9, at the age of 99.

Matt Smith played the Duke of Edinburgh in the first two seasons of The Crown, alongside Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. Together, the pair depicted the lives of the young royals as they were married, welcomed children and heralded a new era for the royal family.

In a statement to E! News, Smith reflected, "I'd like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an innings. And what style. "

He continued, "Thank you for your service old chap—it won't be the same without you."

Tobias Menzies also recognized Prince Philip's service to the United Kingdom, but kept it short and sweet, as he thought the Duke would've wanted it.