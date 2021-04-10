Prince PhilipDMXKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Stock Up on Essentials Under $20 With Kohl's Epic Deals

From must-have apparel to bathroom essentials to kitchenware, Kohl's has you covered!

By Emily Spain Apr 10, 2021 2:00 PMTags
It's time to save big at Kohl's!

Now through 4/11, shop hundreds of incredible deals on apparel, homegoods, shoes and more! Whether you're looking to stock up on basics like tees and bath towels or new sandals and pillows, Kohl's has you covered. Since there are so many amazing deals, we've rounded 10 of the best essentials you can get under $20 at Kohl's. But hurry, these savings won't last forever!

See below for our sale picks from Kohl's.

The Best Deals on Beach Supplies

Women's Apt. 9® Tummy Control Ankle Jeans

Available in six different washes and hues, you might as well grab a few of these super flattering jeans while they are on sale.

$44
$20
Kohl's

Women's Sonoma Goods For Life® Textured Tank

Offered in sizes XS-XL, you can get this chic top for just $20. Plus, there's 11 bold yet versatile prints and colors to choose from.

$30
$20
Kohl's

The Big One® Solid Bath Towel

$2 (yes $2) for an insanely soft bath towel! You might as well get a new set for everyone in your family at this incredible price.

$6-$10
$2-$4
Kohl's

Men's Croft & Barrow® Easy-Care Pique Polo in Regular and Slim Fit

With over fifty colors to pick from, you're going to have a hard time picking just one. Thankfully, this slim fit shirt is only $15, so you can buy a few without breaking the bank!

$20
$15
Kohl's

Food Network™ 4-Piece Melamine Cereal Bowl Set

In need of new bowls? May we suggest this 4-piece ceramic bowl set. We love the two-tone earthen style with a smooth, polished finish!

$30
$18
Kohl's

SO® Gorgeous Women's Thong Sandals

Everyone needs a classic pair of flip-flops to throw on during the hotter months. And this pair is only $10!

$16
$10
Amazon

Sonoma Goods For Life® Summer Berry Lemonade Candle Jar

With notes of lemonade and mixed summer berries, your house will smell like summer thanks to this candle! Or get two for $16.

$20
$10
Kohl's

Women's Apt. 9® High Neck Swing Tank

Tanks like this one are a must for springtime! And with a $7 price tag, you should grab a few.

$18
$7
Kohl's

The Big One® Microfiber Pillow

Whether you're a side sleeper or like to rest on your back, this pillow will help you dream comfortably. And it offers soft microfiber construction and polyester fiberfill.

$10-$20
$4-$10
Kohl's

Women's Tek Gear® Multi-Purpose Shorts

Score these adorable and functional shorts for just $20! Plus, they come in seven fun colors.

$26
$20
Kohl's

