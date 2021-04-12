Prince PhilipDMXKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Relive Every Cute Pic of True Thompson in Honor of Her 3rd Birthday

By Alyssa Ray Apr 12, 2021 12:00 PMTags
BirthdaysKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsKhloe KardashianTristan ThompsonTrue ThompsonNBCU
THURSDAYS 8PM
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Mommy 101 Moments

True Thompson is officially 3!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter turns 3 today, April 12, and while it feels like we just watched Khloe give birth on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, True has already grown up to be an adorable addition to the extended Kardashian-Jenner family. In a 2018 episode of KUWTK, Khloe gushed, "The minute I met my daughter, I cannot believe I'm even saying the words my daughter. I was so in love with her and she's just perfect."

Since then, the mother-daughter duo have become best friends, with Khloe posting countless sweet snaps of True on Instagram. Most recently, Khloe and True celebrated Easter with the Kardashian-Jenners. Not only did Khloe get some adorable pics with her BFF daughter, she also captured a heartwarming photo of True surrounded by Easter baskets designed by "Lovey" Kris Jenner.

And, after seeing how the E! family celebrated Easter, we bet Khloe will pull out all the stops for True's birthday.

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Don't forget, True's 2020 quarantine birthday bash had a Trolls theme and plenty of presents, including an ice cream parlor play set, various toy cars and dolls. Still, since True's loved ones had to miss last year's party due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a feeling this year's event will be one for the books.

In honor of the little one's birthday, we invite you to relive these precious True moments by scrolling through the images below!

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Easter Baby

Khloe wrote alongside this Easter photo of True, "Lovey is the most amazing grandmother to our babies!!! She spoils us all rotten!! Mommy you really are the most magical and incredible person!! Thank you for all that you do for us!! Thank you for making every moment so special. Look at these Easter baskets?! Wow!!!!! Such a blessing, we love you @krisjenner"

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe's Baby Bunny

The Good American mogul captioned this Easter 2021 photo, "My baby bunny."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
A Smooch for True

Khloe planted a kiss on daughter True on Easter.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Bunk Buddies

Alongside this sleepover pic of True and cousin Chicago, Khloe noted, "Happy Easter!!!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin Makeover

Chicago West helps True with her lipstick in March 2021.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Happy Birthday, Dad

Khloe and True celebrate Tristan's 30th birthday on March 13, 2021.

Instagram
Royalty

It's True's world, and we're just living in it. 

Instagram
Princess True

Khloe shared a video of True dressed in an adorable pink and purple princess gown.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cuteness Overload

Khloe wrote alongside this sweet image of daughter True, "Cuteness Overload."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Posing Pro

True was a total pro in front of mom Khloe's camera.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cool Shades

True enjoyed the sunshine thanks to her cool sunglasses.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Ice Cream Queen

Khloe's daughter beamed bright while holding a sweet treat.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Happy As Can Be

True looked so happy as she enjoyed some ice cream in this March 2021 snap.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
We All Scream For Ice Cream

True gave mom Khloe a huge smile while holding tightly onto her ice cream.

Instagram
Flair for Fashion

Khloe posted this photo of her "little fashionista" in February 2021. It's clear the stylish kiddo knows her way around a Nordstrom!

Instagram
Happy New Year!

True and her mom enjoy a low-key New Year's Eve by lounging in bed in matching glittery outfits.

Instagram
Christmas 2020

Khloe and True decorate Christmas cookies.

Instagram
Gingerbread Pals

True gets into the Christmas spirit by greeting some life-size inflatable gingerbread friends.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fire Truck Fire

Khloe and True visit their local fire station in October 2020.

Instagram
Paint Party

True has a messy good time painting pumpkins for Halloween 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Gorgeous Galdiators

Khloe, Tristan and True glitter in gold while showing off their themed family costumes.

Instagram
Tribe Love

"Just a small piece of our little tribe of love!" Khloe posted with a pic of True and Stormi jet-setting.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Snack Time

"I am so obsessed with this angel!!!" Khloe wrote. "My baby bunny"

Instagram
A Dip in the Pool

True cooling down as summer 2020 approaches!

Instagram
True Turns 2!

"Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future," Khloe wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "You are literally my entire world! I can't believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can't wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl."

Instagram
Daddy & Me

True and dad Tristan are all smiles during their father-daughter photoshoot. 

Instagram
2020 Mood

"How I feel about 2020," Khloe posted on Instagram amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Khloe Instagram
Mini Minnie

True gets her face painted at Chicago West's 2nd birthday party. "My Minnie kept asking to take pictures with me," Khloe wrote. "She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed I was melting lol."

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Golden Girls

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter appear at the 2019 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Happy Holidays

It's beginning to look a lot like...

photos
View More Photos From True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

2

Shameless Finale Joins List of Most Controversial TV Endings

3
Exclusive

Anna Kendrick Reacts to Idea of Her & Amanda Seyfried in Wicked

Happy birthday, True!

Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

2

Shameless Finale Joins List of Most Controversial TV Endings

3
Exclusive

Anna Kendrick Reacts to Idea of Her & Amanda Seyfried in Wicked

4

Britney Spears' Announcement of "Red" Arrival Causes More Confusion

5

Travis Barker Tags Kourtney Kardashian in Naughty Sex Post