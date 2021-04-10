See Prince Philip's Death Marked By Gun Salutes Across the U.K.

Watch : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

Tributes continue to pour in for Prince Philip.

On Saturday, April 10, one day after his passing, Queen Elizabeth II's husband was honored with gun salutes across the United Kingdom and overseas.

At noon local time, U.K. military batteries—in London, Wales, Edinburgh, Belfast and elsewhere—began firing 41 rounds, with one round per minute, in honor of the Duke of Edinburgh, who was 99 at the time of his passing.

Philip began his military career in 1939 as a cadet in Royal Naval College at Dartmouth and later served on warships during World War II. According to Reuters, he took part in the Allied landings in Sicily and was in Tokyo Bay when Japan surrendered in 1945, the year the war ended.

Two years later, in 1947, Philip and the queen married in London. He left the navy in 1951 and concentrated on his public duties full-time after Elizabeth acceded to the throne in 1952.