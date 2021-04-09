The Best Deals on Beach Supplies

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Warm, sunny days mean beach days are imminent!
Get ready to have some good old fun in the sun and the sand beneath your toes by picking up some new beach essentials. And the perfect beach set-up doesn't have to cost you a lot! From comfortable beach chair sets to adorable toys to must-have towels and the all-important bottles of sunscreen, we've rounded up the best deals on everything you need for long summer days spent at the beach.
See below for our favorite beach must-haves if you're on a budget. And happy shopping!
Kaufman – 100% Cotton Velour Striped Beach & Pool Towel 4-Pack
Get four luxurious-feeling beach towels for $40! Plus, the colors are so fun and playful.
Flamingo Beach Towel Clips- 4-Pack
And after you've picked up new towels, make sure to get these super cute towel clips that easily clip on to your beach chairs or chaise lounges, so your towels will stay in place.
Low Profile Folding Beach Chair- Set of 2
Quality folding chairs can be hard to come by, especially ones that are comfortable. This set offers a cup holder, durable materials and a carrying case for easy transport.
Sport-Brella Versa-Brella SPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella with Universal Clamp
Instead of hauling a large, heavy umbrella to the beach, try out this umbrella that folds into a compact carrying case. Plus, it clips onto your chair and won't fly away if the wind picks up.
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract (18 fl. oz.)
Get the most bang for your buck with this jumbo-size sunscreen lotion! We love Supergoop!'s sunscreen because it's water-resistant and it features sunflower, rosemary and rice antioxidants.
33-Piece Beach Toys Set
Get 33 (yes 33!) beach toys for only $24. Featuring everything you need for a fun day at the beach, this pastel-colored set will keep the little ones busy for hours.
Beach Toy Mesh Bag- Set of 3
Now that you have so many new beach toys, this mesh bag set will help you transport all your toys in style and without mess. And you get three for just $14!
In The Groove Ice Princess Cooler Bag
We're obsessed with this cute cooler bag! Available in five adorable prints, it comfortably holds a 6-pack, ice and some snacks. Perfect for a full day at the beach!
Picnic Time Sun Shelter Pop-Up Tent
This chic pop-up tent offers plenty of space and protection from the sun. Plus, it's easy to set-up and collapse.
Banana Boat Sunscreen Ultra Sport Performance
This sunscreen is water-resistant up to 80 minutes, which makes it great for long days in the ocean. And you get two for just $13!