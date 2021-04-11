Prince PhilipDMXKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Hilary Duff and Chrissy Teigen showed off new hues, while Megan Thee Stallion and Dwayne Johnson invited fans into their workout sessions.

By Tierney Bricker Apr 11, 2021
Watch: Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

The stars are up in the gym just working on their fitness.

Hot girl summer the sequel is upon us and Megan Thee Stallion revealed the results of her months-long "Hottie Bootcamp," providing her followers with all the fitness inspiration they might need. The rapper wasn't the only celeb showing off their hard work in the gym, as Dwayne Johnson impressed his fans with his superhero-ready body. Turns out, it was, in fact, possible for him to become even more ripped. And a Real Housewives star hit the beach to unveil her recent weight loss, revealing on social media how she clipped away more than ten pounds.

Plus, Hilary Duff made her first major hair change since welcoming her third child. saying goodbye to her blue locks, while Chrissy Teigen debuted a pastel new hue that is perfect for the spring season. 

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising transformations of the week...

Instagram
Hilary Duff

Blue hair is so yesterday.

The 33-year-old Younger star, who welcomed her third child, daughter Mae, in late March, switched up her hair once again, going back to her signature blonde locks after originally going blue in February.

For the transformation, the Disney alum recruited her hair stylists and sent a "quick prayer to the color gods" before beginning the process, which she documented on her Instagram. "It's been fun," she wrote alongside one last selfie with her once-aqua locks.

And after the process was complete, the "Metamorphosis" singer returned to Instagram with a snap of her blonde hair. In the photo, Duff can be seen smiling alongside her husband, Matthew Koma, who switched up his hair color as well. The Lizzie McGuire alum captioned the picture of their transformations, "Normal hair parents."

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images, Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

After three days, the color change the model had been craving was finally satisfied

Teigen shared the long process in her Instagram Stories, posting videos as celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham went to work, changing the cookbook author's tresses multiple times over multiple visits to the salon.

After achieving a fresh blonde color midway through their journey, the mom-of-two questioned if she would continue with her pink plans, writing, "crap should we stop here...."

She ultimately kept going, adding a red gloss to sport a strawberry blonde look before finally getting to her goal hue on April 6. 

Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion

She's been working on that body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody and is definitely ready for another hot girl summer.

The Grammy winner shared the results of her ongoing fitness journey on her Instagram on April 9, proving hard work definitely pays off.

"When I first started #hottiebootcamp in JANUARY to now," Megan captioned the before-and-after photo. "stay consistent hotties."

The 25-year-old has been sharing her workouts with her followers since the new year when she kicked off her Hottie Bootcamp. At the time, she noted it wasn't "necessarily a weight loss journey," but she was prioritizing her health by making tweaks to her diet, Or, as she wrote, doing some "real healthy girl s--t."

Instagram/Dorinda Medley
Dorinda Medley

The former RHONY star clipped off some pounds and took to Instagram to show off her transformation.

Medley posted a photo of herself in a one-piece swimsuit on the beach on April 7, detailing how much weight she recently lost.

"After losing 14 pounds on @nutrisystem I'm excited to be wearing a bathing suit with confidence!" she wrote. "I can eat all my favorite foods, like pasta and chocolate, and still lose weight!"

She later posted a TikTok of herself putting on her jeans, writing, "My favorite jeans finally fit and I did it the healthy way!" 

Instagram
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Lesson: Superheroes never skip leg day.

Weeks after his Black Adam co-star Noah Centineo showed off his own impressive transformation, Johnson invited his Instagram followers into his prep for the upcoming DC Comics film by posting a jawdropping photo from one of his gym sessions.

"Black Adam ready," the former wrestler wrote in the caption. "It's always the work we quietly put in when no one is watching that changes the game. Grateful for the grind (and the face of my Warrior Spirit always watching my back.)"

He added that "production kicks off this week," which explains why Johnson, whose already known for his muscular frame, was pulling out all the stops for his workouts.

APEX / MEGA
Travis Barker

The Blink-182 rocker is wearing his heart on his sleeve—or rather on his chest.

Barker was spotted shirtless in Hollywood on April 8, and fans couldn't help but notice he was sporting a new tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's first name. It looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a fan of the ink, too, as she shared a close-up of the design on Instagram.

And this may not be the first permanent tribute Barker has gotten for his girlfriend in the past few months. In March, for instance, the musician posted an Instagram video in which he gave himself some ink that read, "You're So Cool!" and some followers believed it had been written by Kardashian. Although, the design appears to have been inspired by a scene from the 1993 movie True Romance.

