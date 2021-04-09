The Subtle Yet Touching Way the Royal Family Honored Prince Philip After His Death

Watch : Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Dies at Age 99

Hours following the death of Prince Philip, members of the royal family publicly honored the late Duke of Edinburgh in a subtle, but touching and patriotic way.

The profile pics on the Instagram and Twitter pages for the Royal Family, which represents Queen Elizabeth II, Kensington Palace—which represents Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, and Clarence House—which represents Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were changed to black and white versions of their official crest and other royal symbols. The three accounts' avatars were previously photos of the royals.

The Royal Family's new profile pic shows the royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom, which depicts two lions, a unicorn, a shield and a scroll bearing the French words "Dieu et mon droit," which means "God and my right" and is the motto of the U.K. monarchy.

Charles and Camilla's new avatar is the Prince of Wales' feathers, or his heraldic badge, which depicts a plume of three ostrich feathers inside a crown bearing several crosses and fleurs-de-lis, as well as a scroll bearing the German words, "Ich dien," which means, "I serve."