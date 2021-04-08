All the Details on Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Wedding Plans So Far

She wants it, she's got it! Ariana Grande has her new TV gig, her latest Grammy win and the love of her life by her side. So, how close is she to tying the knot?
It seems Ariana has been busy both professionally—joining The Voice as a coach for season 21—and personally, as she has already started brainstorming wedding plans with fiancé Dalton Gomez.
A source close to the "Rain on Me" singer exclusively tells E! News that nothing is concrete yet, but they have discussed wedding ideas together. "They both do not want a huge extravagant event, so they are figuring out what their options are for an intimate ceremony," the source explains.
That appears to be a trend within their relationship. Ariana, 27, and Dalton, 25, haven't revealed too many details of their romance with the public. And even though he put a ring on it, the couple is continuing to keep things pretty private and intimate, including their big day.
According to the source, the pop star "has been very respectful and tries not to share a lot about their relationship but it comes with the territory when you are dating a celeb."
Although they don't want a big wedding, they're still head over heels for each other. In fact, Ari and the real estate broker "are very madly in love," the insider adds. "Dalton treats Ariana like a queen and they have a lot of fun together."
They made a rare appearance together last month, when they had dinner at FIA restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif. Of course, she had her signature ponytail, along with hoop earrings and a puffer jacket.
Earlier this week, she posted multiple pics of them cuddling by a fireplace and in front of a cityscape view at night. Ari wrote, "!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u."
They got engaged in December after 10 months of dating. Wanting to get the perfect bling for the "7 Rings" singer, Dalton worked with jeweler Jack Solow to craft the perfect engagement ring. It features an oval-shaped diamond set next to a pearl, for a unique and asymmetrical mermaid look.
Here's everything you need to know about the couple before they exchange their vows.