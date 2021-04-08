Jenna Ortega Reveals Vengeful Wish for Her You Character If She Returns For Season 3

Jenna Ortega is ready to destroy Penn Badgley—on camera, anyway.
The 18 year old, who just appeared in Netflix's Yes Day with Jennifer Garner, spoke to Cosmopolitan about whether she would like to return to Netflix's You. The actress previously starred in the second season of the show as teenage filmmaker Ellie, whose path crosses with Badgley's stalker-turned-serial killer Joe Goldberg. While Ellie makes it out of the season unscathed, not everyone closest to her survives.
"I love that set," Ortega told the outlet. "The team behind it, the writers are so witty and so funny, and then also just to work with Penn Badgley again. I had such an incredible time there that if they would like to have me back, I'm more than happy to take a few digs at Joe again."
She also teased that she wouldn't mind returning if it means Ellie is the one to finally exact revenge on Joe and his secretly diabolical girlfriend Love, played by The Haunting of Bly Manor's Victoria Pedretti.
"Imagine if she took down Joe and Love," Ortega teased. "Insane."
Right now, we don't know if the Jane the Virgin alum will return to the series, which is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes. The third book in the Joe-centric series, You Love Me, was just released this week, while the third season of the show is currently filming.
Though a release date has not yet been revealed, we do know some facts about the upcoming series. Though the first season took place in New York City and season two was set in Los Angeles, the new instalment won't be set in a big city, according to showrunner Sera Gemble.
"We are evoking where we would like to go, which is to a much more suburban, insular world where Joe would be a complete fish out of water," Sera told The Hollywood Reporter. "And now Love occupies a very different place because she is the mother of his child but also not the woman he thought she was."
New cast members include Michaela McManus—who fans will be intrigued to learn is playing the neighbor who Joe is seen stalking at the end of season two—as well as Dylan Arnold, Scott Michael Foster and Scott Speedman.
Perhaps the real question now is, if Ellie doesn't take down Joe...can any of these new characters?