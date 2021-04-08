Khloe Kardashian Hits the Gym for "Therapy" After Sharing Body Image Struggles

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out About Leaked Bikini Photo

Khloe Kardashian is brushing off her leaked bikini photo by hitting the gym.

On Thursday, April 8, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained that she wants to get out all her frustrations by working out and feeling fit. Khloe, 36, posted a video of herself at the gym on her Instagram Story, as she moves on from the recent drama.

She said on camera, "Therapy time! So, this is my therapy. And I don't think anyone works out better or stronger than someone that's frustrated, angry, mad [or] determined."

The mom of True went on, "Let it all out at the gym and that's what I'm about to do." Take it from the expert behind Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian: She knows what she's doing.

One day prior, Khloe addressed a leaked photo of herself that had rapidly spread online. She posted unfiltered video footage to show that her body "isn't photoshopped," saying, "This is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered."