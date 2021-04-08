Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates "Little Shredder" Moses Martin's 15th Birthday With Rare Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed over her skateboarder son Moses Martin in honor of the teen's 15th birthday.
On April 8, the Goop founder took to Instagram to post a birthday tribute, writing, "Holy Moses I can't believe you are 15 today. You are the dreamiest, sweetest, most brilliant guy ever. I love you so much, you can't fathom it. Happy birthday you little shredder."
The Glee alum also shared two photos of her son—a close up pic in which he looks like the spitting image of his father, Gwyneth's ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and a second photo of Moses doing a flip on his skateboard. (Hence the shredder comment!)
Stars commented on the mom's post to wish Moses a very happy birthday. Rachel Zoe wrote, "Omg happy birthday handsome Moses." Tracy Anderson added, "FIFTEEN oh my!!!! Happy Birthday Moses!!!! Look at you! You and your sister have super talents!!!! Love you all." Ali Wentworth commented, "Moses 15!!!!!! How did that happen??? Happy Birthday!"
Moses only occasionally appears on his mom's Instagram feed. In January, the Oscar winner posted a pic of the back of Moses' head, letting followers know it was indeed her soon with the caption, "#Moses."
In January, Gwyneth talked about Moses' passion for skateboarding in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live.
"What's great is that he's a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of, just like, solo, outside, exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that," she explained at the time. "But I think it's very hard to be 14. And you know, as all the parents who are watching your show know, it's tough on the ones, you know, that are still in kind of, like, the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed."
The actress, who is married to American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuk, previously took to Instagram last November to share a photo of herself with Moses and her 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin.
"On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life," Gwyneth wrote at the time. "Happy thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art."