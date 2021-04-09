Sharing History: Inside Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's Super-Private Love Story

Watch : Adam Brody Guest Stars on Leighton Meester's "Single Parents"

Calling fatherhood "the best in every way," Brody told GQ in 2019, "I mean this cliché, 'pride and joy.' It's very apt. She's the thing I'm most proud of and gives me the most joy. She's just so dang awesome. It just gives you a new perspective in the best way—something to focus on that's greater and more important than yourself. Also that's 100 percent true and even in another way. She has even become my security blanket for the outside world in terms of 'I don't need your approval I have my daughter, f--k you.'"

That doesn't include his wife, of course, whose approval he still desires, and now he's got a son who'll need impressing, once he's past teething and all that.

In the meantime, Meester may be her husband's North Star, but she also got exactly what she wanted in a partner after years of meeting guys and wondering, What's the point?

She told PorterEdit in 2018, "I wouldn't change anything [about the past] because I'm happy where I am now. And I think that that's one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soulmate, but also I feel really lucky career-wise—really in a place that I want to be."

Brody's not a man with any big regrets, either, telling Faris, "I'm very happy in my life."

And he certainly doesn't want to be anywhere else. "I'm so lucky to have such a wonderful partner and such f--king amazing [kids]," he said. "Subjectively, of course, but also objectively—my daughter's so charming and so fun, such good company. Anything with them. We'll go to the beach, my wife surfs too now and we'll kinda trade off, doing that. Hanging at home is just lovely with everyone, and then I also go with my daughter a lot of places.

"We're going to pick her up today from school and then we're going to go grocery shopping together, and I'm looking forward to it."